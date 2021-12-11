A two-vehicle crash around Tuesday in Blooming Grove left two people injured.
Multiple agencies, including the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, Blooming Grove VFD and Corsicana Fire Rescue, responded to the scene around 10 a.m., Dec. 7 to 800 block of S. Kerr St.
According to reports from the scene, both vehicles were traveling northbound on FM-55/S. Kerr Street when a man in a Dodge pickup rear-ended the Toyota Yaris and pushed the car approximately 80 to 100 yards.
An elderly man and woman in the car were both transported to Navarro Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of pickup was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.