The Hull Creative Arts Foundation is accepting applications for its 2022 creative arts scholarships. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 1 by email, mail or in person.
Up to $ 5,000 in scholarships will be awarded.
To qualify, you must be a senior graduating from a public Navarro County high school, pursuing a creative arts major in college and use the official application and follow the rules.
Applications may be obtained from a high school guidance counselor or directly from the HCAF Chairman, Frank Hull. Complete requirements listed in application. For further info or a scholarship application, contact the Chairman at: hullcreativearts@yahoo.com.
Hull Creative Arts Foundation mission is to award educational scholarships and inspire and support Navarro County youth to appreciate the value of the arts. Started in memory of Patricia Montgomery Hull, HCAF and its auxiliary committees is a 501 (c) (3) IRS approved public charity. Donations are appreciated and where applicable, can be deducted for tax purposes. Info: hullcreativearts@yahoo.com Follow or donate on Facebook. Mail: PO Box 2172, Corsicana, TX 75151
