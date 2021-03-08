The Hull Creative Arts Foundation is currently accepting applications for its 2021 creative arts scholarship. Due date is April 2, 2021 by email, mail or in person.
Up to $ 5,000 in scholarships will be awarded.
To qualify, 1.) you must use and follow the official application and rules. 2.) A senior graduating from a public Navarro County high school and 3.) pursuing a creative arts major in college.
Applications may be obtained from the school guidance counselor or directly from the HCAF Chairman, Frank Hull. Complete requirements listed in application. For further info or a scholarship application, contact the Chairman at: hullcreativearts@yahoo.com.
Hull Creative Arts Foundation mission is to award educational scholarships and inspire and support Navarro County youth to appreciate the value of the arts. Started in memory of Patricia Montgomery Hull, HCAF and its auxiliary committees is a 501 (c) (3) IRS approved public charity. Donations are appreciated and where applicable, can be deducted for tax purposes. Info: hullcreativearts@yahoo.com Follow or donate on Facebook. Mail: PO Box 2172, Corsicana, TX 7515.
