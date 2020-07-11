Detectives with the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men at a home in the 500 block of South 19th St. in Corsicana as a result of a credit card abuse investigation.
According to a press release, detectives made contact with the subject of their investigation along with four others in the home.
During the course of their investigation, detectives recovered the stolen credit card and several items purchased with it.
Detectives also found narcotic paraphernalia in plain view, which led them to obtain and execute a narcotic search warrant for the home. The officers’ search turned up evidence of narcotic distribution taking place.
According to reports, officers seized digital scales and approximately 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, packaged individually and ready for street level distribution.
As a result of the investigation, two suspects were arrested.
Richard Allen Wilkinson, 34, is charged with credit card abuse; his bond set at $10,000. David Elder Wilkinson, 40, is charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than four grams less than 200 grams, with bond set at $75,000.
Jail records for both men show motions to revoke probation.
“I am proud of our detectives who not only solved this financial crime, but also stopped these illegal drugs from hitting the streets of our community,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated. “Well done officers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.