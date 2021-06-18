A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Frost man Monday in Navarro County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were dispatched to the one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on FM 744 approximately .03 miles east of NW CR1040.
The driver Hiram James, 51, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Darrell Waller, Pct. 2. Hiram was taken to Griffin and Roughton Funeral Home in Corsicana.
The preliminary investigation shows that a black 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on FM744 going into a left hand curve too fast. The driver drove off the right side of the roadway into the ditch causing the motorcycle to flip multiple times and eject the driver.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.
