The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce and Corsicana Main Street partnered with Holland Racing and USA Cycling to bring the 2022 Texas State Criterium Championship bike race back to Corsicana for a two-day event.
“The bike race was yet again, another successful event for the City of Corsicana. We would like to thank the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, Holland Racing and USA Cycling for all their efforts in making the race go so smoothly,” said Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director. “We would also like to thank our downtown merchants for taking part in the event by extending their hours to welcome the race families into their shops. The race ended up with around 380 registrants which exceeded our expectations. Holland Racing, the organizers for the race, expressed that Corsicana is one of the best cities to work with and we thank our community for helping us make this positive impression on our visitors. We look forward to next year!”
Saturday’s events kicked off with Mimosas at the Market “Sip ‘n’ Cycle,” where local shops and boutiques served mimosas and offered extended store hours for race fans.
Food trucks, live music and drawings gave competitors and spectators a reason to hang around and spend some time downtown.
Having eight turns, a hill, and challenging brick streets, this unique course offered challenges for riders of all skill levels.
With more than 400 hotel rooms filled with racers, their families, and guests, this is one of the premier tourist events for Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.