The Corsicana Daily Sun recently brought home a top award from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
Daily Sun writer and reporter Mark Archibald won first place in column writing in the division three small semi-weeklies category for two of his Daily Sun submissions, True Examples and Crying Wolf.
In True Examples, which contest judges called “touching and truthful,” Archibald used Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to reflect on lessons learned from his father and honor the recent passing of a remarkable World War II paratrooper and Senator Bob Dole.
In Crying Wolf, Archibald recalled a personal experience with a comedian with Cerebral Palsy, a disease he shares, as a segue into a conversation about the necessity of having uncomfortable conversations in comedy and the cancel culture which fans the flames of controversy. Judges said it was a great message and well-crafted.
“In addition to covering local government, Mark has consistently found the inspiration to provide a thought-provoking opinion column each week for almost six years,” said Michael Kormos, Daily Sun Editor. “He brings a unique voice to the Daily Sun and challenges his readers to defend their own convictions, as he stands for his. His opinions are his own and have never influenced his fair reporting. The newspaper values his contributions and we are proud to have him on our team.”
Archibald said it was an honor to be recognized by the North and East Texas Press Association.
“I never dreamed of being a weekly columnist or reporter, but now I can’t imagine doing anything else,” he said. “It’s a privilege to work alongside the outstanding people at the Corsicana Daily Sun, a newspaper with a tremendous legacy of serving Navarro County for over 126 years.”
Archibald said he believes an opinion page should facilitate thought and reflect all views within a community.
“I appreciate everyone who has read or commented about my “On the Mark” column every Tuesday in the Corsicana Daily Sun. On to the next column…”
