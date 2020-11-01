The Southwest Dairy Farmers visited James L. Collins Catholic School to do an outside presentation for students in their efforts to provide nutrition education and teach children about dairy products.
Dairy Farmers visit James L. Collins Catholic School
- From Staff Reports
