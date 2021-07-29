Saturday night brought lots of glitz and glam to the Cook Education Center as six couples competed for the Navarro College Foundation Dancing For Our Stars coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. Raychaun and Samara Ballard earned this year’s trophy, with Jerrod and Katie Cameron named Runner Up.
This much anticipated annual event is always filled with excitement and fun. The community showed up and supported the event, raising $249,000 for student scholarships and teaching innovation grants.
The six local celebrity dance couples were Reese and Lori Hines, Raychaun and Samara Ballard, Kenny and Tresa Shimonek, Jerrod and Katie Cameron, Russell and Natalie Montfort, and Josh Rodriguez and Katie Beth Casaday. Each couple brought a wonderful performance, and it was amazing to see all the different personalities and music choices come together to create a dynamic performance. These couples not only worked diligently in the dance studio, but also in campaigning for votes.
The judges scores accounted for 50% of the final scores while the audience votes counted for the other 50%. The Ballards were awarded the 2021 Mirror Ball. The Camerons were Runner Up.
“This year’s event was a tremendous success, and our fantastic dance couples certainly did their part in helping us to raise the most money to date,” said Dr. Harold Housley, Executive Director of the Navarro College Foundation. “The money raised from this event will be used toward scholarships for Navarro College Corsicana students and our Faculty Teaching Innovation Award.”
In addition, Navarro College President Dr. Kevin Fegan and Board of Trustees Chairman Phil Judson recognized the late Lloyd Huffman, former Representative Byron Cook and Health Professions Dean Guy Featherston for their vision and dedication relating to getting HB 885 passed through the Texas Legislature that will allow Navarro College to offer BSN degrees.
The Navarro College Foundation would like to thank all the sponsors, dancers, committee members, volunteers and attendees for all everyone did to make this another spectacular event.
Many photos from the evening may be found on the Dancing For Our Stars Facebook page. Next year’s event is already being planned for Feb. 12, 2022.
