Saturday night brought all the lights and action of Las Vegas to the Cook Education Center as six couples competed once again for the Navarro College Foundation Dancing For Our Stars coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.
This much anticipated annual event is always filled with excitement and fun. The community showed up and supported this event and raised $212,000 for student scholarships and teaching innovation grants.
The six local celebrity dance couples were Jason Farmer and Melissa Butler, Chris and Amy Cook, Bill Currie and Tiffany Eaton, Rocky and Kennedi Barham, Brad and Sheree Roughton, and Enoch and Ashley Basnett.
This group of dancers again raised the bar and put on dances that would rival Las Vegas shows. These couples not only worked diligently in the dance studio, but also in campaigning for votes.
The judges scores accounted for 40% of the final scores while the audience votes counted for the other 60%. Rocky and Kennedi Barham were awarded the 2022 Mirror Ball. Jason Farmer and Melissa Butler were Runner Up.
“This year’s event was outstanding, and our fantastic dance couples certainly did their part in helping us to raise another incredible amount of money,” said Dr. Harold Housley, Executive Director of the Navarro College Foundation. “The money raised from this event will be used toward scholarships for Navarro College Corsicana students and our Faculty Teaching Innovation Award.”
In addition, Navarro College President Dr. Kevin Fegan unveiled the new Gallery of Distinction that will be the highest honor someone may achieve with Navarro College. Sue Cook is the first inductee and she was recognized during the event.
Recipients of this honor exemplify and support the history, traditions and legacy of Navarro College and its vision of providing innovative career pathways and student-centered learning opportunities that result in students capable of succeeding in local and global communities. Throughout the years, honorees have shown Navarro College tremendous commitment both philosophically and philanthropically.
The Navarro College Foundation would like to thank all the sponsors, dancers, committee members, volunteers, and attendees for all everyone did to make this another spectacular event.
Many photos from the evening may be found on the Dancing For Our Stars Facebook page. Next year’s event is already being planned for Feb. 11, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.