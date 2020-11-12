The Daughters of the American Revolution will be hosting an afternoon of stories and information on Code Talkers from World War I and World War II from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at the Cook Center Planetarium at 3100 W. Collin St. in Corsicana.
There is no charge and the public is encouraged to attend.
The event will begin with a short film on Code Talkers in Iwo Jima, followed by a presentation by local historian Sandy Carroll. In addition, there will be a table where samples of authentic Navajo dishes will be available for tasting.
Carroll is passionate about Native Americans and their history. She has amassed quite a collection of arrowheads, tools, pottery and Native American sculptures. Sandy is also an award-winning poet and her poems are often featured in the Corsicana Daily Sun.
During World Wars I and II, Navajo Code Talkers were used to transmit messages which were undecipherable by enemy forces. While there were formal programs, complete with commissions and documentation, there were also many men who were never recognized for their war efforts. In total, approximately 400 Navajo men assisted United States troops in gathering supplies and ammunition, and communicated strategic moves.
Code Talkers were finally recognized when military records were declassified in 1968. President Ronald Reagan named Aug. 14, 1952 as “Navajo Code Talkers Day." In November 2008, the Code Talkers Recognition Act was signed into law by President George W. Bush and in November 2017, three Navajo Code Talkers appeared before President Donald Trump to honor the men who assisted the U.S. Military.
