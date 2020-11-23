The Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a presentation on Navajo Code Talkers Friday, Nov. 13, at the Pearce Museum at Navarro College.
With chairs six feet apart, and guests wearing masks, more than 60 attendees enjoyed a short film, “An Unbreakable Code,” about the Battle of Iwo Jima and Navajo Code. The film can be found on YouTube.com, for those who are interested.
After the film, guest speaker Sandy Carroll gave an informational presentation which was followed by a buffet table of authentic Navajo food. Mary Anne McColpin graciously provided food and drink samples made from pumpkin, pinyon pine, prickly pear, and acorns.
