The James Blair Chapter of Corsicana conducted a memorial service, directed by Karen Compton, chaplain, for deceased members Ruth Scott and Jo Nell Skews. Barbara Watkins, regent, led members in the ritual and hosted the picnic lunch. Lynda Green enacted Rose Blair Polk, found of the James Blair Chapter.
DAR members host memorial service
- From Staff Reports
Obituaries
Jessie Lee Watson Strong, 81, of Crockett, passed away May 17, 2021 in Crockett. Viewing will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Crockett from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hampton Memorial COGIC, Crockett. Burial to follow …
Kendrick Wagner, 29, of Lancaster, passed away May 8, 2021 in Lancaster. Viewing will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Palestine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Greater Brown Spring BC, Palestine. Burial to follow in Pr…
Penny Cook, recently residing in North Carolina, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 4, 2021. Services were held in Dallas on May 15, 2021. Surviving her are her husband, Billy Cook, son Daniel Cook and family, and daughter KC Cook and family. Also many friends and other family.
