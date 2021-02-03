Dawson’s Junior and Senior High Debate Team took first, second, and third place at the District UIL C-X Debate Tournament and qualified for the State Contest in March.
Kacie Oakes and Emma Onstott placed first, qualifying for the state contest.
Alison Vizcarra received the tournament's Best Speaker Award. She and her partner, Ty Williams, placed second and will be the Alternates for the state contest.
Cooper Williams and Dillon Hopson rounded out the top three, placing third.
The team was led by Debate Coach Michelle Sammon.
