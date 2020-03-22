Navarro County business owners of personal property that is used to produce income need to file a business personal property rendition no later than April 15, 2020, according to Chief Appraiser Karen Morris.
“A rendition is a report that lists all the taxable property you owned or controlled on Jan. 1 of this year, such as inventory and equipment used by businesses,” Morris said. “The exception to this would include exempt property such as church property or an agriculture producer’s equipment used for farming.”
The Navarro Central Appraisal District, located at 1250 N. 45th St., uses that information to set property values, and if more than one appraisal district appraises a property, the property owner should submit a rendition for each appraisal district office.
Property owners can also file a report of decreased value with the appraisal district, which notifies the appraisal office of significant property depreciation.
“For example, if your property was damaged by a storm, flood or fire last year, you should file a report of decreased value,” Morris said. “The district will look at your property before assigning a tax value in 2020.”
The last day to file a rendition or report of decreased value is April 15, 2020. If a rendition is filed late, is incomplete or not filed at all, a ten to 50% percent penalty may be imposed.
“Property owners who need more time to file their renditions may file a written request with the chief appraiser on or before April 15 to receive an automatic extension,” Morris said. “This extension is good through May 15.”
The NCAD office has relocated to 1250 N. 45th St., across from the IOOF Park.
Special Instructions: For more information about rendering property, deadline extensions, penalties and rendition forms, taxpayers may visit the appraisal district’s website at www.navarrocad.com or call the office at 903-872-6161. Due to the COVID-19, our office is closed to the public until further notice; however you may leave your forms in a box provided in the foyer of our office, or mail to Navarro CAD P.O. Box 3118, Corsicana, TX 75151-3118. Other communication resources available are email to:
tracey.frederick@navarrocad.com or by fax (903)872-3157.
