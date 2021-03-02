Gov. Greg Abbott announced a special election Saturday, May 1 to fill the 6th Congressional District seat of the late Congressman Ron Wright. District 6 includes Ellis, Navarro, and Tarrant counties.
Candidates must file their applications with the Secretary of State by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
In Navarro County, this election will be held on the same dates, and in the same locations, as the city and school elections.
Early voting and election day locations and hours, mail ballot information, and early voting clerk information will be provided on the Notice of Election, which is to be posted between the 30th and 10th days before election day.
The deadline to request a ballot is Wednesday, March 17. To vote in this election, you must be registered to vote by Thursday, April 1. Early voting begins Monday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 27.
“If enough interest picks up to warrant more extended hours, I plan to be ordering that in the coming weeks,” said Dan Teed, Elections Administrator.
For more information, visit the Navarro County Elections Department online at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
