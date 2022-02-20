The trial of a man accused of shooting Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Damon Allen on Thanksgiving Day 2017 is set to begin Monday, Feb. 21, according to Freestone County District Attorney Brian Evans.
According to a press release, there has been a recent agreement between the state and defense attorneys of the suspect, Dabrett Black, that the death penalty would not be pursued in exchange for the waiver of the insanity defense.
“After spending years with this case, reviewing the medical records, and long discussions with the family, I feel that this agreement is in the best interest of everyone involved,” Evans stated.
“It was our realization based on the medical records that the state of Texas would not follow through with the actual execution of Dabrett Black. This was discussed at length with the family, and they are in full agreement with the decision to waive the death penalty.”
It was initially thought that a death penalty trial in this case would take two to three months to complete. It is now expected that testimony will range from one to two weeks for the trial to be finalized.
“It has become the normal procedure for a death penalty to take decades to finalize after all of the appeals are exhausted,” Evans stated. “Further, there are many times that the State will ultimately commute the sentence to life in prison without parole or even send back to the trial court to retry the punishment phase of the trial. The path that was chosen to waive the death penalty will allow the case to be finalized in an expedited fashion and provide closure for the family and widow, Kasey Allen.”
The schedule includes jury selection Feb. 21 and 22 with testimony beginning on the morning of Monday, Feb. 28. The court has set aside two weeks to complete the trial. If found guilty, Black will automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Judge Patrick Simmons granted the defense's motion for a change of venue in September of 2019, relocating the trial to Brazos County.
According to official reports, Allen was sitting in his patrol unit at the 194 mile marker on Interstate 45, south of Fairfield, when Black allegedly opened fire with a rifle. Allen died at the scene.
Black ran, but was captured later that night in Waller County after an extensive manhunt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.