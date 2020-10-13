Ella Deeds will celebrate her 91st birthday Tuesday Oct.12. Ella is the wife of the late B J Deeds Sr. and mother of the late Willie C. Deeds. She was born in Washington County to the parents of Bennie and Mattie Kelly Williams. She has five living children, 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grand-children and two great- great- grandchildren. Ella is a member of Grace Temple AME Church where the pastors are Michael and Joann Donaldson. Ella enjoys reading, cooking, working crossword puzzles and watching CNN News channel.
Deeds celebrates 91st birthday
- From Staff Reports
Ruth Ellen Scott age 90, of Corsicana passed away at her residence on February 19, 2020. Her sister, Jo Nell Skews, age 94, of Corsicana passed away at her residence on October 17, 2020. A memorial service for both ladies will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Corley Funeral…
