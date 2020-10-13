10-10-20 Deeds B Day.jpg

ELLA DEEDS

Ella Deeds will celebrate her 91st birthday Tuesday Oct.12. Ella is the wife of the late B J Deeds Sr. and mother of the late Willie C. Deeds. She was born in Washington County to the parents of Bennie and Mattie Kelly Williams. She has five living children, 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grand-children and two great- great- grandchildren. Ella is a member of Grace Temple AME Church where the pastors are Michael and Joann Donaldson. Ella enjoys reading, cooking, working crossword puzzles and watching CNN News channel.

