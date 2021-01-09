Navarro County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man with more than 100 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, on Hwy. 14 in Richland.
Deputies Thurston and Grigsby stopped three people traveling in a silver Dodge truck with defective equipment in the 12000 block of Hwy. 14 in Richland.
During their traffic investigation, Deputy Thurston was given consent by the driver to search the truck.
During a pat down of one of the vehicle's occupants, Deputy Thurston found bags containing what officers suspected to be methamphetamine and marijuana, along with digital scales, inside a black, wool cap.
Jose Tarango, Jr., 26, was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana under two ounces and resisting arrest, search or transport. His bonds total $251,500.
The total weight of the suspected methamphetamine was approximately 105.88 grams.
“I applaud the job our deputies did in taking this significant quantity of methamphetamine off our streets,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated. “Good job guys, and keep up the good work.”
