A woman wanted for forgery was found with more than 30 grams of methamphetamine and arrested by the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office March 31 in Corsicana.
According to Sheriff Elmer Tanner, Cpl. Travis Thurston was able to successfully identify Tiffany Marie Hays, 34, and arrested her on two felony forgery of financial instrument warrants.
During the investigation, approximately 32.2 grams of methamphetamine were found and she was charged with manufacturer/delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, less than 200 grams. Her bonds total $50,500.
“Great job Cpl. Thurston,” Tanner stated. “I appreciate your dedication to taking these illicit drugs off our streets.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.