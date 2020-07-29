A trio of suspected ATV thieves were caught in the act Monday, prompting a manhunt which lead to three arrests connected to at least five additional ATV thefts.
The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a theft in progress around 3:30 a.m. July 27 in the 200 block of Austin Ave. in Richland.
According to a press release, the owner of the stolen Kawasaki ATV gave deputies a partial description of the multiple suspects and their vehicles.
Deputies spotted both of the suspects’ vehicles and the stolen ATV headed northbound on Interstate Highway 45 near Corsicana.
Deputy Rider and Sgt. Loftis stopped the suspected vehicle and trailer carrying the stolen ATV, while Corporal Espinosa stopped the second vehicle and detained both occupants.
The driver of the truck carrying the stolen ATV reportedly abandoned the still-running vehicle just north of Chambers Creek and ran across the interstate through oncoming traffic as his truck and trailer continued northbound.
Sgt. Loftis was forced to stay with the abandoned vehicle and trailer to address the traffic hazard while Deputy Rider ran after the suspect.
The NCSO drone was deployed to the location and a request was forwarded to TDCJ Beto 1 Unit for scent specific and tracking dogs.
According to reports, the suspect’s pickup and trailer were later confirmed as stolen through separate agencies.
“As the manhunt continued, we received information from multiple sources that a suspect matching our suspect’s description was walking north near the Cowboy Church in Alma,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
Lt. Lewis found the suspect, Ricky Martinez Porter, 56, walking north along I-45.
He was arrested and found to have an outstanding parole warrant, flagged caution for violent tendencies, parole violation, aggravated robbery, two counts of burglary of a habitation and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine.
All three suspects involved were arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime, a felony.
Porter received additional charges of unauthorized use of motor vehicle and felony evading arrest and is being held on a parole violation out of Austin. His bonds total $70,000.
Stephen Marcus Osuma, 34, is also charged with four counts of theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000, and one count of theft of property, more than $750, less than $2,500. His bonds total $115,000.
Osuma was previously charged with evading arrest May 19, 2020, driving a stolen truck, when he led a Navarro County Sheriff's deputy on a chase that ended on the interstate where his tires were spiked by members of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.
Ramond Undra Harris, 48, is being held on a $25,000 bond.
“As always, we appreciate the support and assistance of our community for being alert and reporting suspicious activity,” Tanner stated. “A big thank you TDCJ Beto 1 Unit as well as CPD and Dawson PD for their assistance today.”
Tanner reported Tuesday that as a result of Monday’s arrests, five additional ATV thefts have been solved.
“Our criminal investigation division is working diligently to continue clearing more cases today and hopefully locate and recover more stolen property,” he stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.