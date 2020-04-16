The Navarro County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday that longtime deputy and Pct. 2 Constable elect Charles Paul has passed away.
“We ask that you please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this time of grief, especially during these trying times and difficult circumstances,” said Sheriff Elmer Tanner.
“Charles was a huge part of our family here at the NCSO. He had over 21 years of dedicated service in our agency. To say we are in shock over our friend, Deputy Paul’s death, would be an understatement.
Our hearts and many prayers go out to the family of our fallen comrade. This is another tragic blow to law enforcement and it hits close to home here in Navarro County.”
Arrangements are pending at Paschal Funeral Home in Kerens.
