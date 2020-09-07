The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office has recovered another stolen horse following its investigation into a report of a missing paint horse Sunday, Sept. 6 near SE CR 3240 south of Kerens.
According to a press release, Deputy Brandon Bates, aware of recent horse thefts in the same area resulting in a suspect's arrest, took the initiative and started doing some checking.
The department knew of another horse stolen and sold by the same suspect; three other horses were recovered from Bryan, Texas in August.
During his investigation, Deputy Bates showed a photo of the missing horse to the buyer in Bryan. The buyer reportedly confirmed it was the horse he bought from the suspect Aug. 22.
However, the buyer told the deputy he no longer had the horse, having sold it to an auction house in Texas.
Deputy Bates contacted the owner of the auction house and learned the horse was sold Sept. 2 and shipped to Odessa Sept. 5.
As a result of the assistance of all parties involved, Deputy Bates was able to make contact with the buyer in Odessa and recover the stolen horse.
“I am pleased to say that at this time, the horse is safe and the owner here in Navarro County is making arrangements to go pick up their horse,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
The suspect, Clifton Ray Goines, 74, remains in the custody of the Navarro County Jail on previous charges of theft of livestock on a $40,000 bond and motion to revoke probation for similar charges.
Tanner said an additional charge of theft of livestock is pending.
“With the combined efforts and hard work of all those involved with the past case which led to this current case being solved, especially with the time that has passed, we were able to locate the horse and it will soon be reunited with its owner,” Tanner stated.
“Again, I am very proud of all those involved these last weeks putting in the time, effort and care to get these horses back to their owners safely.”
