Navarro County Sheriff's Department said goodbye to Deputy Danny Book March 19, wishing him a very happy and well deserved retirement. Book retired after serving more than 28 years in law enforcement.
“Deputy Book served with San Diego, California Police Department for 17 years before moving to Navarro County and serving more than 11 years with us here at the NCSO in detention and patrol,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
“We truly wish you all the best and much happiness with the future, Danny.”
