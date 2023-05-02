Derrick Days 2023 Car Show Winners:
Top 10 Head Turners:
Alvin McClure-1964 Fury
Richard Cain-2022 Harley Davidson RoadGlide
James Selman-1968 Dodge Dart
John Sanders-1966 Pontiac GTO
John Sanders-1983 Buick Regal
Mike Jones- 1949 Cadillac
Chester & Carla Pogue-1937 Panel
Bill Robison-1962 Chevrolet Impala
Vecenta McKeirnan- 1935 Ford Pickup
Merrill Harrison- 1966 Chevelle
Best 60/70 Muscle Car:
A.R. Carwell -1967 Pontiac
Best Paint:
Matthew Jackson- 1984 Delta 88
Best Car:
Vero Toth- 1967 Corvette
Best Truck:
Chuck Rash- 1958 Chevrolet 3100
Best Jeep:
Zack Stenstrom- 2022 Gladiator
Best Motorcycle:
Richard Smith- 2014 Harley Davidson RoadKing
Most Unique:
Bobby Johnston 1975 MG Midget
Team Participation:
Radio Hill Racers
** BEST IN SHOW **
Lee McKeirnan- 1931 Ford Coupe
