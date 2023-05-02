Derrick Days 2023 Car Show Winners:

Top 10 Head Turners:

Alvin McClure-1964 Fury

Richard Cain-2022 Harley Davidson RoadGlide

James Selman-1968 Dodge Dart

John Sanders-1966 Pontiac GTO

John Sanders-1983 Buick Regal

Mike Jones- 1949 Cadillac

Chester & Carla Pogue-1937 Panel

Bill Robison-1962 Chevrolet Impala

Vecenta McKeirnan- 1935 Ford Pickup

Merrill Harrison- 1966 Chevelle

Best 60/70 Muscle Car:

A.R. Carwell -1967 Pontiac

Best Paint:

Matthew Jackson- 1984 Delta 88

Best Car:

Vero Toth- 1967 Corvette

Best Truck:

Chuck Rash- 1958 Chevrolet 3100

Best Jeep:

Zack Stenstrom- 2022 Gladiator

Best Motorcycle:

Richard Smith- 2014 Harley Davidson RoadKing

Most Unique:

Bobby Johnston 1975 MG Midget

Team Participation:

Radio Hill Racers

** BEST IN SHOW **

Lee McKeirnan- 1931 Ford Coupe

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you