Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Derrick Days, Corsicana’s annual oil history and heritage festival returned bigger and better than ever.
Residents and tourists alike came out in droves for events such as the battle of the bands, chili cook off, car show, street dance, food trucks, vendors and the Legends of Texas Gunfighters.
New additions this year included Corsicana Parks & Rec’s Zydeco party and craw fish boil, Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, of State Fair of Texas fame, and Texas magic ambassador David G. Wonder, who performed a magic show and made balloon animals for the kids.
On the Net:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.