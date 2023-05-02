Derrick Day Cookoff Winners – April 29

Chili – 59 entries

1 Shara Brooks, Purdon

2 Todd Teetz, Corsicana

3 Wayne Brooks, Corsicana

4 Christian Love, Ennis

5 Bobby Cook, Corsicana

6 David Lazarus, Killeen

7 Thomas Bartee, Ennis

8 Holly Scoggins, Blooming Grove

9 Jennifer Crick, Heartland

10 Lisa Broome, Corsicana

Best Booth

Black Gold Chili

Junior Chili – 3 entries (Open to ages 7 to 17)

1 Haleigh Prichett, Corsicana

2 Asher Prichett, Corsicana

3 Abby Onstatt, Corsicana

Beans – 49 entries

1 Barry Bancroft, Corsicana

2 Wayne Brooks, Corsicana

3 Bobby Cook, Corsicana

4 Thomas Bartee, Ennis

5 Buddy Brooks, Purdon

6 Christian Love, Ennis

7 Lonnie Broome, Corsicana

8 Justin Ruck, Corsicana

9 Lisa Case, Ennis

10 Lisa Broome, Corsicana

Brisket – 63 entries

1 Wayne Brooks, Corsicana

2 Buddy Brooks, Purdon

3 Matt Scoggins, Blooming Grove

4 Kevin Powell, Boerne

5 David Hawthorne, Keller

6 Barry Bancroft, Corsicana

7 Chalma Gonzales, Corsicana

8 Lonnie Broome, Corsicana

9 Rylan Franklin, Corsicana

10 Jayden Saxon, Avalon

