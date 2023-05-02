Derrick Day Cookoff Winners – April 29
Chili – 59 entries
1 Shara Brooks, Purdon
2 Todd Teetz, Corsicana
3 Wayne Brooks, Corsicana
4 Christian Love, Ennis
5 Bobby Cook, Corsicana
6 David Lazarus, Killeen
7 Thomas Bartee, Ennis
8 Holly Scoggins, Blooming Grove
9 Jennifer Crick, Heartland
10 Lisa Broome, Corsicana
Best Booth
Black Gold Chili
Junior Chili – 3 entries (Open to ages 7 to 17)
1 Haleigh Prichett, Corsicana
2 Asher Prichett, Corsicana
3 Abby Onstatt, Corsicana
Beans – 49 entries
1 Barry Bancroft, Corsicana
2 Wayne Brooks, Corsicana
3 Bobby Cook, Corsicana
4 Thomas Bartee, Ennis
5 Buddy Brooks, Purdon
6 Christian Love, Ennis
7 Lonnie Broome, Corsicana
8 Justin Ruck, Corsicana
9 Lisa Case, Ennis
10 Lisa Broome, Corsicana
Brisket – 63 entries
1 Wayne Brooks, Corsicana
2 Buddy Brooks, Purdon
3 Matt Scoggins, Blooming Grove
4 Kevin Powell, Boerne
5 David Hawthorne, Keller
6 Barry Bancroft, Corsicana
7 Chalma Gonzales, Corsicana
8 Lonnie Broome, Corsicana
9 Rylan Franklin, Corsicana
10 Jayden Saxon, Avalon
