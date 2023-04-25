Family fun is the name of the game for Derrick Days. Some of the newer events to get folks to downtown Corsicana will be a singles pool tournament, Blues party, and tasty Cajun Food.
“We wanted something to draw people in and to keep them there,” said Darrell O’Sullivan, Corsicana’s Superintendent of Parks. “The Pool Tournament looks to be a favorite already as the 12 men and 12 ladies’ singles sign ups are already sold out.”
“We’re celebrating Corsicana’s 175th Anniversary this year. We wanted to do something special,” said Sharla Allen, Corsicana’s Parks Department Director.
For Saturday’s event, Kevin Vaughn will be performing Blues music from noon to 4 p.m. on the southeast corner of Fifth and Main. Cajun food will also hopefully be a draw. Boudreaux’s will have offerings of craw fish, shrimp and crab legs.
Vendor coordinator and Derrick Days Secretary Lori Haynie said fan favorite Fletcher’s Corny Dogs is returning.
“They were our top seller last year. Fletcher’s is the ultimate corny dog,” Haynie said.
If corn dogs aren’t your thing, there will be something there for everyone; including snow cones, BBQ, catfish and more among the 22 food vendors signed up.
Haynie also wanted to give a special thanks to Calvary Worship Center for assisting with an area where mothers can have some privacy to feed and change their infants. The changing station will be located near the information booth at 5th and Beaton.
Another fun thing to find at Derrick Days will be the 360 video camera set up by N Motion Cinema. It’s the modern-day photo booth but with motion cameras and a full circle short video that folks can post on their social media pages.
“Come out and enjoy our events,” Allen said.
More information about Derrick Days and the events leading up to Saturday’s festival can be found on the Derrick Days Facebook page.
Unfortunately, our community lost long-time Derrick Days supporter Brad Haynie last year. Brad was often referred to as Mr. Derrick Days or Mr. Corsicana because of his love of Corsicana and because of his community involvement.
“Carly and I stayed to honor Brad. We know everybody loved him and what he did to bring back Derrick Day’s in the early 2000’s. He was special,” said his widow Lori Haynie.
