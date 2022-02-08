One of the area’s premier annual heritage festivals is back on schedule. Derrick Days will be Saturday, April 30 in the downtown Corsicana area.
Activities will begin earlier in the week. The hot dog lunch, carnival, car show, wine stroll, street dance and great bands are all things that are known and loved about Derrick Days – that is a mainstay.
“Saturday festival activities are always the best. We strive for bigger and better every year and we are going to blow it out this year,” said Carey Dean, President of the Derrick Days Executive Committee.
There are already lots of amazing vendors registered and there are limited spots still available. Come join in the fun. To register as a vendor, for information and history go to www.derrickdays.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.