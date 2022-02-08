Leona G. Giles (Beldin), 94, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Park Place Nursing Home in Tyler. Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022 at Corley Funeral Home from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Magnolia Chapel of Corley Funeral Home. Burial will…