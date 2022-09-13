Corsicana Police Detective Whitney Hawk for completed the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The symbolic and intensely physical event provides an annual opportunity to remember fallen first responders, especially those lost on Sept. 11.
The 110-floor climb is not a race and not focused on raising money. It is a remembrance and commemoration of the sacrifices of the 343 firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine EMS workers who perished at the World Trade Center.
“That day will forever serve as the most poignant example and reminder of what only few are willing to do for all: live and give their lives in the service of others. We are inspired by their sacrifices, and we shall never forget them,” stated the Corsicana Police Department.
