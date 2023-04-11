The Corsicana Daily Sun is looking for local Difference Makers to feature in the upcoming edition of Explore Corsicana Magazine.
A Difference Maker is an ordinary person who accomplishes extraordinary things by creating positive change in his or her community and in the lives of others.
Difference Makers do not have to be famous and can be parents, grandparents, teachers, coaches, caregivers or good friends.
Qualities that can make someone a Difference Maker include determination, leadership, teamwork, inspiration, courage, excellence, integrity, generosity, compassion.
If you have someone you would like to nominate, please email a brief description and contact information to news@corsicanadailysun.com.
The deadline to nominate these unsung heroes is Monday, April 17.
