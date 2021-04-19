Corsicana native and curator of Southern Methodist University's Heritage Hall Gerry York created a documentary film on the 1935 SMU Mustang Rose Bowl football team featuring four players from Corsicana: Maco Stewart, Billy Stamps, Bobby Wilson and Bob Finley.
featured
Documentary film features four from Corsicana
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Sandra Youngblood, 73, resident of Malakoff passed from this life on April 11, 2021. She was born in Purdon, Texas on June 1, 1947 to Talmadge D. and Laura Patrick Farmer. She is preceded in death by her parents Talmadge and Laura Farmer, husband Gary Youngblood, three sisters and three brot…
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas House passes Navarro College Nursing Bill
- Frost ISD investigates threat written in boys' restroom
- County joins lawsuit against high speed rail
- Rewards offered for two fugitives on 10 Most Wanted List
- GC Baseball: Shorthanded Tigers lose in Midlothian
- Navarro College hosts annual Micronesian Festival
- GC Softball: Blooming Grove downs Palmer, falls to Mildred
- GC Track & Field: Hubbard crushes Area Meet, sends busload to Region Meet
- UPDATE: Navarro County man charged with shooting death of sister
- GC Baseball: Tigers hit home stretch after toughest week of the season
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.