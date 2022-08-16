A pit bull terrier, found close to death at JJ’s Customs & Collision auto body shop, was recently adopted by the shop’s owners after the Corsicana Animal Shelter nursed him back to health.
Owner Jeffery Harris said he opened the shop one Saturday morning last month to find the dog, now called “JJ,” curled up in the corner of his yard.
“He didn’t move so I opened the gates and expected him to run off,” he said. “After a couple of hours he still hadn’t left so we picked him up, carried him into the office and called the animal shelter.”
Being a Saturday, Corsicana Animal Services Manger Ashley McCalvin said Animal Control was off duty, so she personally came and picked up JJ and took him to the shelter.
“He was on death’s doorstep,” she said. “He was badly emaciated and beat up and his eyes were swollen. We were afraid he was going to die. Luckily, he tested negative for heart worms and we nursed him back to health, but he has some permanent scars.”
Jeffery said, despite JJ’s condition, he never showed any signs of aggression.
“He was our baby-sitter at the shelter, he was great with the puppies and cats and loved to socialize,” McCalvin said.
She said he may have been used as a “bait dog,” which is a dog used to train fighting dogs. He was also found to have pellets of bird shot or BBs under his skin.
Jamie Harris said she considered keeping JJ when they first found him, but had recently lost a pet and didn't know if she was up to the task emotionally.
“While out buying paint one day we dropped by the animal shelter to see how he was doing and while I was in there loving on him Jeffery was already filling out the adoption paperwork.” she said.
Jeffery said he already knew they weren’t leaving without the dog.
The Animal Shelter called the dog JJ because that was were he was found and the name stuck.
Jeffery said the name is special because he and his father Jim talked about opening a body shop before he succumbed to cancer. So when Jeffery bought the shop, he named it JJ Customs & Collision.
JJ now lives with Jeffery and Jamie’s family, rides to the shop everyday and serves as its official mascot.
