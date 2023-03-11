In 1995, Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library for children in Sevier County, Tennessee. In 28 years, the award-winning singer, songwriter and actress could only dream that her literacy program would touch the lives of millions of children in the United States, England, Australia, Canada and Ireland.
Navarro County’s children will be among the latest to benefit from a program that will provide up to sixty age-appropriate books for any eligible child from birth to age five.
The books are shipped on a monthly basis beginning with “The Little Engine That Could” and conclude with “Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!”
Parton’s incentive encourages a love of reading from birth to age five around the world, and spread from Tennessee touching millions of lives.
According to the website as of 2022, two million books have been mailed globally.
“We expect that number to grow,” said Joe Hill who worked with a team in order to bring Navarro County’s participation in the imagination library program to fruition.
“A child does better in school and in life if they have a love for books. Since moms and dads
do the initial reading for the child, the family unit becomes stronger,” Hill said.
During an informational meeting held Wednesday at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Corsicana, community leaders heard details about the program and discussed how to increase awareness in the program.
The imagination library is up and running in Navarro County he said, more than 100 kids have already been signed up.
That means kids should start receiving their first books within 30 to 60 days.
“Navarro County will be the 42nd such imagination library in Texas,” said Rev. Jen Mitchell, Pastor at Westminster Presbyterian.
Mitchell added that enrollment in the program is easy.
Navarro County residents of any income level can participate. Books are available in English and Spanish.
Books are also available in braille.
The only requirement is that a parent or grandparent register the child via the website at imaginationlibrary.com
All costs for the program are being funded by the Dolly Parton Foundation and Westminster Church.
Those who wish to donate in order to defray shipping costs may visit imaginationlibrary.com
