The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for people who are littering and dumping trash throughout the county announced Sheriff Elmer Tanner Wednesday. Deputies will be issuing citations and filing criminal cases for violations.
The sheriff offered some examples of violations:
• Throwing trash out of vehicle windows
• Driving down the road with loose trash blowing out of the back of your truck
• Hauling trash that has not been properly secured will be considered littering
• Trash dumping
“We should all do our part to keep our county clean,” Tanner stated. “We are having far too many complaints and issues to ignore this growing problem.”
If you see trash dumping occur, please notify the NCSO at 903-654-3001.
