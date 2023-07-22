From Staff Reports
Athens Independent School District received $6,380 from the Texas Trust Gives Foundation to provide year-round take-home food kits for students in need. The district will purchase the food from the East Texas Food Bank then distribute it to AISD students through the school’s backpack food program.
“These funds will help us assist some of our most vulnerable students,” said AISD Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims. “Texas Trust has been so gracious with our district over the years, and we’re delighted that relationship continues.”
AISD was among seven school districts in North and Northeast Texas to receive educational grants from Texas Trust Gives Foundation. The foundation awards to all seven totaled more than $75,000.
Each year the Texas Trust Gives Foundation solicits grant applications from school districts in its membership area. Other districts receiving grants this year are Arlington, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Grand Prairie, Lewisville and Mansfield.
Grants were provided for teaching tools and “reality fair” kits for financial education, backpacks and school supplies to help economically disadvantaged students, band supplies and equipment, and new books for Pre-K children.
