The Sanctuary of Corsicana will host a Back To School Party, a free event with music, food, fun, and the chance to win free school supplies, at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 at 1904 N. Beaton St.
The organization seeks to provide free school supplies to all who are in need, but need the help of donors to meet that goal. The community is encouraged to donate supplies, gift cards, or cash.
Needed items include a variety of backpacks, paper, pencils, blue, black, and red pens, erasers, crayons, markers, highlighters, rulers, binders of all sizes, construction paper, glue, printer paper, lined writing paper, calculators, protractors, hand sanitizers, bottled waters, folders, scissors, pencil sharpeners, colored pencils, tissue boxes, composition notebooks, regular notebooks, note cards, school boxes, pencil pouches, dry erase makers and boards, white out and more.
To make a donation, or for more information, contact Candace Lesly, Children’s Ministry Director, at 903-641-9304 or c.odom23@gmail.com
