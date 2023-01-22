BrickStreet Realty Group proudly announces that local Realtor Shelby Donoho was recently elected as Treasurer for the Navarro County Board of Realtors. Donoho has been a real estate agent for nine years. This is her first time serving as an officer. Donoho was born and raised in Navarro County, has two sons, two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She and husband Tracy have been married for 25 years. “I love my community and I want to share it with others,” said Donoho.
Donoho elected Board of Realtors Treasurer
