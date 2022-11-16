Join the City of Corsicana Thursday, Nov. 17 for an evening of family fun downtown for the Christmas Tree Lighting and 175th Celebration Kick Off. The annual lighting of the three story tree, with over 350 ornaments, brings a magnificent glow to our historic downtown as the holiday season begins.
The night will be filled with excitement as families experience the mini carnival rides and carriage rides under the twinkle lights. There will be food trucks, ice-less skating, a balloon artist and face painter, trackless trains and craft vendors available for enjoyment
as well.
The Corsicana ISD choir program will bring sounds of cheer at 6:30 p.m., and the Groove Tones band will provide live music throughout the evening. Photos with Santa will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Pocket Park with Daniela Spurger, and Santa will
travel down to the tree for pictures from 7 to 8 p.m.
Mayor Don Denbow will address the community to officially kick off the year-long 175th Celebration of the city of Corsicana. The Tourism and Parks offices have collaborated to create a memorable year of events to honor the city’s rich heritage. The
evening ends with spectacular fireworks at 8 p.m.
For more information regarding the 175th Celebration, please go online www.corsicana175years.com or contact Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director at 903-654-4850.
