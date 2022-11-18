The City of Corsicana hosted an evening of family fun Thursday during its annual Christmas Tree Lighting and 175th Celebration Kick Off. The three story tree, with over 350 ornaments, brought a magnificent glow to historic downtown as the holiday season begins.
The night was filled with excitement as families experienced a mini carnival rides and carriage rides under the twinkle lights. There were food trucks, ice-less skating, a balloon artist and face painter, trackless trains and craft vendors available for enjoyment as well.
The Corsicana ISD choir program brought sounds of cheer and the Groove Tones band provided live music throughout the evening.
