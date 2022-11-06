The City of Corsicana is set to kick off its 175th Anniversary Celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 with the lighting of the giant Christmas tree on Beaton Street.
Head downtown for an evening of family fun as the three-story tree with over 750 ornaments is lit.
There will be numerous activities for the whole family to enjoy including:
• Mini carnival rides
• Carriage rides under the twinkle lights
• Food trucks
• Balloon artist and face painter
• Fireworks display at 8 p.m.
• Photos with Santa at Pocket Park from 5 to 7 p.m.
For more information, please visit:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.