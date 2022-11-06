11-5-22 Tree Lighting.jpg

Daily Sun photo/Tricia Davis

Corsicana Parks and Recreation crews worked Thursday to install the giant Christmas tree on Beaton Street downtown.

The City of Corsicana is set to kick off its 175th Anniversary Celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 with the lighting of the giant Christmas tree on Beaton Street.

Head downtown for an evening of family fun as the three-story tree with over 750 ornaments is lit.

There will be numerous activities for the whole family to enjoy including:

• Mini carnival rides

• Carriage rides under the twinkle lights

• Food trucks

• Balloon artist and face painter

• Fireworks display at 8 p.m.

• Photos with Santa at Pocket Park from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information, please visit:

www.corsicana175years.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you