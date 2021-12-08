The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver who struck and killed a man on a bicycle Dec. 2 in Alma and left the scene.
According to a press release, an unidentified vehicle was traveling south on the Interstate Highway 45 service road around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 approximately 0.57 miles south of Alma in Ellis County.
37 year-old, Alvin Le Roy Short, of Ennis was riding a bicycle traveling north on the service road in front of the vehicle. For an as of yet unknown reason the vehicle struck Short causing him to be thrown off the bicycle and onto the road. The vehicle failed to stop and left the area. Short was pronounced deceased at the scene.
If anyone has any information on this crash please contact Ellis or Navarro County Sheriff’s Office at the following numbers:
Ellis County Sheriff’s Office: 972-937-6060
Navarro County Sheriff’s Office: 903-654-3001
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.