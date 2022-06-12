Texas DPS, assisted by agencies including Rice, Richland and Corsicana police and the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office used spike strips to stop and apprehend a suspect Wednesday after a high speed chase that started in Rice and ended near the 219 southbound mile marker on Interstate Highway 45 near Richland.
DPS also used spike strips to stop a chase around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4 to stop a chase that involved a stolen vehicle out of Dallas and started around the 240 southbound mile marker of I45 and ended at West Hwy 31, about six miles west of Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.