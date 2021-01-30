Navarro County Health Director and Corsicana ISD School Board President Dr. Kent Rogers passed away from COVID-19 complications Saturday afternoon.
“It is with great sadness that we inform you that Dr. Kent Rogers passed away this afternoon at 2:01 p.m. with his family by his side,” A Facebook post by the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management stated. “Dr. Rogers has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 here in Navarro County as our Local Health Authority. His leadership and key stakeholder knowledge have been invaluable as we have navigated this this entire pandemic. Please keep Dr. Rogers’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time of loss.”
Dr. Kent Rogers, President served on the Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees from 1992 to 2010 and again from 2014 to 2021.
Over 20 years of service on the CISD Board made Dr. Rogers a veteran in more ways than one.
Growing up in Mount Pleasant, one could say being a Tiger was natural. Although he has traded the Mount Pleasant Tigers’ black and gold for the Corsicana Tigers’ blue and gold, a Tiger is a Tiger, and for the past 30 years you could find Dr. Rogers on the sidelines in the fall under the Friday night lights serving as one of the Corsicana Tiger Football team physicians.
Dr. Rogers helped form CARE in the late ‘80s which drew him to the interworking of the district and an appreciation for the impact boards can have on education and the community. So, he decided to run.
In Corsicana ISD, “…we are emulating the best of America’s notion of a melting pot and blending the best qualities of diverse individuals into a competitive, curious, compassionate world of young adults. This should be and is indeed a mission.”
A bronze statue was unveiled in May, 2019 in downtown Corsicana honoring Dr. Kent Rogers.
“The way the community honored Dr. Rogers with a Bronze statue and ceremony underscores the will of Corsicana residents to recognize and celebrate those who give back to make our city better for everyone,” said Mayor Don Denbow. “I have the privilege of taking part in these events as Mayor and I enjoy each of them, but this one was very special to me, after all the years Kent and I stood side by side on the Tiger Field sidelines. I know the examples he taught our student athletes will stay with them for the rest of their lives. They sure have with me.”
As much a part of the community as he is the health care field, Dr. Kent Rogers has been a physician, mentor, friend and supporter of education in Corsicana and Navarro County since 1976.
From his work in private practice and public health, to his decades of volunteer work on the sidelines of Corsicana Tiger football games, Rogers has been a constant in the changing face of medicine in Navarro County.
“It was my heartfelt pleasure on behalf of the City of Corsicana to be a part of the Dr. Kent Rogers Bronze Project,” said Parks Director Sharla Allen. “The committee was wonderful and the donors were very generous. Congratulations to Dr. Rogers on this bronze, it makes our City a better place.”
Born December 8, 1945 in Arkansas City, Kansas, Rogers attended Rice University, and earned his medical degree at UT Southwestern Medical School. He interned at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Following a two year stint in the U.S. Navy, he completed his residency at Parkland Hospital.
For 29 years, Rogers was affiliated with Medical Arts Clinic in Corsicana, serving on the clinic's board of directors in addition to his medical practice. He joined Trinity Clinic in 2005, and Medical and Surgical Associates of Corsicana in 2009. Rogers was chief of staff at Navarro Regional Hospital for two years, and medical director of the hospital's ICU for six years.
“If I had it to do all over again, I'd hire him twice,” stated the late Dr. Louis Gibson, head of Corsicana's Medical Arts Clinic, in a magazine article about Rogers.
In addition to his private practice, Rogers served the community as medical director of Heritage Oaks Retirement Village and the Corsicana/Navarro County Health Department. Rogers said the building of the current facility for the Health Department was a demonstration of the generosity and determination of the people and the city, working for the good of the residents of Navarro County.
You can also find Kent Rogers on the sidelines at Tiger Field in Corsicana as team physician for the Tiger football program. Rogers said he loved the games and the excitement.
Rogers' passion for youth and education is also evidenced in his service on the Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees from 1992 to 2010, joining the board again in 2014.
“Educating the children makes us a better country, a better democracy – it makes life better in this country,” Rogers once quoted.
Dr. Rogers and his wife Donna Jo have three children: Cyndi, Susan and Mark.
