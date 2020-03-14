Green beer, leprechauns and elusive pots of gold are all hallmarks of St. Patrick’s Day, the long-awaited Irish holiday. Make sure you and your friends stay safe this St. Paddy’s Day by remembering one important piece of advice: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
This means that if you plan to drink any alcoholic beverage, even a watered-down green beer, it’s essential that you plan for a designated driver. In 2018 alone, 73 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Paddy’s Day holiday period.
For this reason, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving. Because even one drink can be one too many.
“We want our community to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, and we expect drivers to take responsibility for their actions,” said Lorie Stovall, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health Agent for Navarro County.
“If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you, and your friends, home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. If you feel a buzz, you are in no shape to drive.”
According to NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, 36,560 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2018, and 29 percent (10,511) of those fatalities occurred in crashes during which a driver had a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit of .08. In 2018 alone, 73 people, 39% of all crash fatalities, were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period. The early hours of March 18, 2018 didn’t fare much better. Between midnight and 5:59 a.m. over the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day holiday, more than three out of five, or 62%, crash-fatalities involved a drunk driver.
In fact, from 2014 to 2018, 249 lives were lost due to drunk-driving crashes. Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly — as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
“Drunk drivers are often a problem on our nation’s roads, but we especially hate to see them out on holidays,” Stovall said. “People need to know that they can go out for a night of fun and return home safely. Don’t be the reason someone, including yourself, doesn’t get home. Don’t let St. Patrick’s Day become an anniversary of a tragic night.”
Drunk driving isn’t the only risk on the road: Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem for both men and women. If drivers are impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. It is illegal in all states to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs. Remember: Driving while impaired is illegal. Period. The bottom line is this: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. It’s that simple.
Drinking and driving should never be combined. It’s essential to plan a sober ride in advance if the holiday celebration will include alcohol. The alternative could change your life, not to mention the lives of your passengers, pedestrians, or other drivers and passengers nearby.
This holiday season, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health Agent Lorie Stovall, Navarro County and NHTSA urge drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening. If you plan on drinking, plan on not driving.
Party with a Plan
First and foremost: Plan ahead. Be honest with yourself — you know whether you’ll be drinking. If you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver to take you home. Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously, because your friends are relying on you.
• Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
• If available, use your community’s sober ride program[Insert your local sober ride program specifics here].
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Corsicana Police Dept. or Navarro county Sheriff’s Dept. or call 911.
• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
For more information, contact: Nancy Winn, Watch UR BAC Program, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, by phone: 979-862-1911, or email: Nancy.Winn@ag.tamu.edu. Website: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: https://www.nhtsa.gov.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program is a free, statewide program to promote alcohol awareness, the dangers of impaired driving, and friends watching out for friends.
