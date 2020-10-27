Halloween can be full of temptations, and have people indulging in the “eye of newt and toe of frog,” including illegal or legal (prescription and over-the-counter) medications, which makes it imperative to line up a designated driver before ever considering getting behind the wheel.
This Halloween weekend, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are teaming up to remind drivers about the deadly consequences of drug-impaired driving. For anyone under the influence of any substance — alcohol or other drugs — and chooses to get behind the wheel of a vehicle, they are putting everyone in danger, including themselves. Help Watch UR BAC and the NHTSA spread this lifesaving message: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.
Such as drunk driving, it is illegal to drive under the influence of drugs in every state — no exceptions. Whether the drug is obtained legally or illegally, drug-impaired driving poses a threat to the driver, vehicle passengers, and other motorists and pedestrians. The NHTSA is working closely with the Watch UR BAC program to spread the word about the dangers of drug-impaired driving and to remind all drivers: If impaired by drugs and are thinking about driving, pass the keys on to a sober driver.
“This year, Halloween falls on a Saturday, so we’re certain to see extra parties throughout the weekend, and every single partygoer should plan their sober ride home in advance,” said Lorie Stovall, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health Agent. “If you plan to indulge in an impairing substance, you should plan for a sober ride home. Before you ever get behind the wheel of a vehicle, remember: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.”
According to the NHTSA, between 2008 and 2017, drivers killed in crashes were tested for marijuana use, which had nearly doubled. In 2017 alone, 45% of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs tested positive. This is why it is imperative to spread this lifesaving message: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. It doesn’t matter which term is used: If a person is feeling a little high, buzzed, stoned, wasted, or drunk, he or she is impaired and should not get behind the wheel. People that think driving while high won’t affect them are wrong. It has been proven that Tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC — the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychoactive effects — can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.
Something as simple as cold medication or an over-the-counter sleep aid can impair a person’s ability to drive, which may result in being arrested for a DUI. If taking a new prescription drug or a higher dose of a current prescription drug, do not drive until knowing what effect it has on judgement, coordination, and reaction time. Any new effect could impair driving ability. In fact, certain medications may not impair someone on their own, but if taken with a second medication or with alcohol, they may cause impairment. Any form of impaired driving is illegal.
“In some areas, certain drugs are legal, and certainly prescription and over-the-counter medications are legal,” Stovall said. “But we ask people to please think twice before getting behind the wheel of a vehicle if you are taking any drug. There are many options available to drivers to help them get home safely if they are under the influence of any impairing substance.”
Party with a Plan
• If any impairing substance have been ingested such as marijuana, alcohol, prescription drugs, sleep medication, or any form of illegal drug, do not drive. Passengers should never ride with an impaired driver. If a driver seems or may be impaired, do not get in the car with them.
• If drug-impaired, pass the keys to a sober driver who can safely drive to the destination. Like drunk driving, it is essential that drug-impaired drivers refrain from driving a vehicle. It is never OK to drive while impaired by any substance.
• If a friend is about to drive while impaired by drugs, take their keys away and arrange to get them home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone — they will be thankful later.
For more information, contact: Nancy Winn, Watch UR BAC program, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, by phone: 979-862-1911, or email: Nancy.Winn@ag.tamu.edu.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program is a free, statewide program to promote alcohol awareness, the dangers of impaired driving, and friends watching out for friends.
