This holiday season, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC Program is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind all drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving. Before traveling to holiday festivities or seasonal vacations, make sure to plan for a sober, designated driver before enjoying an alcoholic beverage. This holiday season, and every day, remember: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.
“We want our community to enjoy a safe and happy holiday season. With more drivers on the roads during this busy time of year, it’s more important than ever for us to stress the importance of safe driving habits,” said Lorie Stovall Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Family and Community Health Agent for Navarro County.
“We know everyone is rushing around, finishing those last-minute errands and attending various holiday parties. But before you ever head out to the festivities, make sure you plan a sober ride home—because driving drunk should never be an option. Help us spread the message: Even one drink is one drink too many if you’re the driver.”
According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018—one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 50 minutes in 2018. This is why the Watch UR BAC Program is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, but also a matter of life and death. When heading out to the holiday festivities and office parties, help the Watch UR BAC Program and NHTSA spread the word: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
This holiday season, the Watch UR BAC Program and NHTSA urge drivers to designate a sober driver before ever leaving for holiday events and festivities. For those who plan to drink, plan on not driving. Choosing to drive while impaired could be life changing, not to mention the lives of passengers, pedestrians, or even those of other drivers and passengers nearby.
When chosen as the designated driver, make sure to uphold that promise to safety drive all passengers to their final destination of the night. Also, stay hydrated with water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Support other designated drivers, too. It can be a long night, but people are counting on the designated driver—not to mention the other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians on the roadways—so take the role of designated driver seriously. Lives are depending on it.
Party with a Plan
Before ever heading out, it’s vital to plan ahead. Be honest when making plans, by knowing if alcohol will be consumed or not. Follow these ideas to ensure the safety of everyone:
• Remember: It is never OK to drink and drive. Even after only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
• If available, use the community’s sober ride program.
• If it is evident that a drunk driver is on the road, contact local law enforcement immediately.
• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.
