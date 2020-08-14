8-15-20 NCSO Drug Bust.jpg

Courtesy photo Navarro County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man and seized cocaine, meth, and marijuana and a stolen gun Wednesday at a home in Goodlow.

The Navarro County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man Wednesday morning at a home in the 100 block of Ivy Street in the Goodlow community following investigation into a narcotics complaint.

According to a press release, deputies made contact with a resident of the home, where they reportedly saw narcotics in plain view. Deputies secured the home pursuant to a search warrant.

A second person was found in a bedroom, attempting to destroy narcotic evidence, which was later discovered to be cocaine and methamphetamine.

Deputies prevented any further destruction of evidence, and obtained and executed a narcotics search warrant.

As a result of the search, deputies seized marijuana, methamphetamine, and approximately 12.1 grams of cocaine in both powder form and crack form. Evidence of narcotic distribution was reportedly found as well.

A handgun reported stolen to the Dallas Police Department was also located near the narcotics.

Nicholars Javior Lott, 40, was arrested and charged with manufacture/deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams; manufacture/deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams; possession of marijuana, less than two ounces; and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. His bonds total $120,500.

“Another good job today by our officers of keeping these illicit drugs off our streets and out of our community,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.

Tags

Recommended for you