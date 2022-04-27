IMPACT Navarro and the Rice Police Department will be hosting a drop site for unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Rice Police Department. Simply come drop off your prescriptions at the Rice Policy Station and pick up a gift bag of goodies, provided by IMPACT Navarro.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.