IMPACT Navarro and the Rice Police Department will be hosting a drop site for unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Rice Police Department. Simply come drop off your prescriptions at the Rice Policy Station and pick up a gift bag of goodies, provided by IMPACT Navarro.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

