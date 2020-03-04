Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille hosted the Third Annual Duckmeister Dog Show Saturday, raising over $1,100 with all proceeds benefiting the Humane Society of Navarro County. The show also received an additional 250 pounds of dog food donated to help struggling pet owners feed their dogs.
Over 43 dogs participated in this year's The Office-themed show, an increase in the number of registrants from previous years.
“This year’s Duckmeister Dog Show was the most successful year yet,” said Erin Abay of the Humane Society of Navarro County. “With over 43 dogs in attendance and $1,100 in donations, Ducky and I are amazed at the support. We must thank everyone who came, donated and participated because without you we would not be able to reach our goal.”
Winners of the show placed in four distinct categories with additional “Best in Show” and “Ducky's Choice” categories:
Petite
1st Place: Sunny Jaye - Owner: Lisa and Garland Bailey
2nd Place: Larry Winston - Owner: Laura Castaneda
3rd Place: Breezy - Owner: Janice Barlow
Just Right
1st: Maverick - Owner: Karin Roberts
2nd: Sophia - Owner: Tom Berlin
3rd: Phoenix - Owner: Brooke Adams
More to Love
1st: Roally - Owner: Gerry Amundson
2nd: Saturn - Owner: Madisen Trojacek
3rd: Baylie - Owner: Veronica Marino
Lucky 7 Plus
1st: Scooter - Owner: Hawk Bugg
2nd: Petunia - Owner: Jerry Ross
3rd: Portia - Owner: Ashley Holmes
Best in Show
Sonny Boy - Owner: Chris Holland
Ducky's choice
Bama Biddy - Owner: Kristen Biddy
“I want to thank Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille for providing the venue and Lucky 7 Boarding Kennels for sponsoring this year’s Lucky 7 Plus category,” Abay said. “Ducky and I hope that with his Dog Show we are making a positive impact for the struggling pets of Navarro County. We truly believe in the idea of think globally and act locally and strive to do that as much as we can.”
The Duckmeister Dog Show also held an online competition on Mar. 1, which has already raised over $1,000 in donations.
