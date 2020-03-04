Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille hosted the Third Annual Duckmeister Dog Show Saturday, raising over $1,100 with all proceeds benefiting the Humane Society of Navarro County. The show also received an additional 250 pounds of dog food donated to help struggling pet owners feed their dogs.

Over 43 dogs participated in this year's The Office-themed show, an increase in the number of registrants from previous years.

“This year’s Duckmeister Dog Show was the most successful year yet,” said Erin Abay of the Humane Society of Navarro County. “With over 43 dogs in attendance and $1,100 in donations, Ducky and I are amazed at the support. We must thank everyone who came, donated and participated because without you we would not be able to reach our goal.”

Winners of the show placed in four distinct categories with additional “Best in Show” and “Ducky's Choice” categories:

Petite

1st Place: Sunny Jaye - Owner: Lisa and Garland Bailey

2nd Place: Larry Winston - Owner: Laura Castaneda

3rd Place: Breezy - Owner: Janice Barlow

Just Right

1st: Maverick - Owner: Karin Roberts

2nd: Sophia - Owner: Tom Berlin

3rd: Phoenix - Owner: Brooke Adams

More to Love

1st: Roally - Owner: Gerry Amundson

2nd: Saturn - Owner: Madisen Trojacek

3rd: Baylie - Owner: Veronica Marino

Lucky 7 Plus

1st: Scooter - Owner: Hawk Bugg

2nd: Petunia - Owner: Jerry Ross

3rd: Portia - Owner: Ashley Holmes

Best in Show

Sonny Boy 1.jpg

Sonny Boy won in the Best in Show category at the Duckmeister Dog Show. Courtesy photo

Sonny Boy - Owner: Chris Holland

Ducky's choice

Bama 3.jpg

Bama Biddy does a little turn on the catwalk at the Duckmeister dog show. Courtesy photo

Bama Biddy - Owner: Kristen Biddy

“I want to thank Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille for providing the venue and Lucky 7 Boarding Kennels for sponsoring this year’s Lucky 7 Plus category,” Abay said. “Ducky and I hope that with his Dog Show we are making a positive impact for the struggling pets of Navarro County. We truly believe in the idea of think globally and act locally and strive to do that as much as we can.”

Erin and Ducky.jpg

Erin Abay and Ducky welcome show dog guests to Ducky's Eighth birthday party. Courtesy photo

The Duckmeister Dog Show also held an online competition on Mar. 1, which has already raised over $1,000 in donations.

